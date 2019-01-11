NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Super Bowl LIII will kick off Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

This year marks the 20th time it will air on CBS – the most of any network.

“It defines your career. It can define your life,” President and Acting CEO Joe Ianniello said during a media day Thursday at the Broadcast Center.

CBS Sports will have a new Super Bowl team in front of the camera this year. For play-by-play man Jim Nantz, this is nothing new – his seventh overall – but for analyst Tony Romo, he will be calling his first ever Super Bowl game.

“I want to show the people at home, I want to capture the essence of the emotion of the people on the field. I really don’t know that people really realize how much this changes their life. A – being in this game, but also if you win the game. The coach, the player, it’s their wives, their kids, it affects the next generation,” said Romo. “Hopefully I can grab a little bit of that emotion and share that with the public.”

“We talked about it since the first day he was hired – that the second year is a Super Bowl season and a lot comes with that,” Nantz said.

CBS Sports will also continue its long tradition of introducing innovative technology during the biggest game of the year. One hundred fifteen cameras in total, including, for the first time on any network, multiple 8K cameras to provide viewers with even more dramatic close-up views of the action.

You’ll be able to see it all on multiple platforms.

“Our goal is to make sure that however you want to watch the Super Bowl, you can watch it – whether it be on your television set, whether it be on your phone, whether it be on your laptop, whether it be on your tablet. We want to make sure that the American audience can watch our programming in any way they want to. We’ve been successful in acquiring all of those rights,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said.

CBS’s Super Bowl Sunday begins with seven hours of pregame coverage before kickoff at 6:30 p.m.