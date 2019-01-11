NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets’ new head coach looks like he has the support of one of the most important members of the team’s locker room.

Safety Jamal Adams on Friday took to Twitter to vocalize his support for Adam Gase.

I’m so excited about the news of Coach Gase coming to NYC! Excited to have him lead us back to where we need to be. We got a long way to go, can’t wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/fQqoDRlpQ9 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 11, 2019

“I’m so Excited about the news of Coach Gase coming to NYC!” the first-time Pro Bowler tweeted. “Excited to have him lead us back to where we need to be. We got a long way to go, can’t wait to get back to work.”

Earlier in the week, Gase received a resounding thumbs up from Adams’ offensive counterpart.

“I feel really good about it — really, really good,” second-year quarterback and franchise cornerstone Sam Darnold told the New York Post on Thursday. “I’m really, really excited about where this team can go with him as the head coach, especially offensively. We obviously have talent on our team and I think with his offense and with his mind for the game and our ability to go out there and score touchdowns, the sky is the limit for us. I really do believe that.”

MORE: Manning Believes He Can Lead Giants Back To Promised Land

In a move that came to the surprise of many, Gang Green hired Gase less than two weeks after he was ousted by the rival Miami Dolphins. Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami, including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired on New Year’s Eve. The 40-year-old coach previously worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013.

“At the onset of the interview process, I wanted to hire a head coach who was the right person and the right fit for our organization,” CEO and Chairman Chris Johnson said Friday. “We talked to a number of excellent candidates and it became clear to me that Adam was the person who will help us establish a winning program and a winning culture.”

He’s drawn rave reviews from surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who teamed up with Gase on his record-breaking 2013-14 season with Denver. Manning reportedly called Johnson earlier in the week to offer a ringing endorsement of Gase.

MORE: Jets’ Darnold Attributes Improvement To Watching McCown

“Adam is a young, creative mind, but he also has 22 years of coaching experience. He is an innovator whose path saw him succeed at both the college and the NFL levels,” Johnson said. “He has helped a number of different quarterbacks, at various stages of their careers, reach new heights. We think Sam (Darnold) will continue to develop under his tutelage, but we made the decision because of Adam’s vision for the entire football team.”

The Jets were looking for someone to come in and elevate the play of Darnold, and Gase’s offensive prowess is league-renown. General Manager Mike Maccagnan called Gase “an experienced teacher who has a great passion for the game.”

“His work with quarterbacks has been well-documented, but he is a good communicator who will build an excellent staff,” Maccagnan said. “He can’t wait to get started and I’m eager to work with him as well.”

Several other members of the team voiced their support for their new skipper.

“Welcome to the Big Apple Coach Gase!!” running back Elijah McGuire tweeted.

Welcome to the Big Apple Coach Gase!! — Elijah McGuire (@Mr_Adversityy) January 10, 2019

“Welcome to Nyc Coach Gase,” linebacker Avery Williamson said.

Welcome to Nyc Coach Gase 🤙🏽 — Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) January 10, 2019

Gase’s introductory press conference is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons. On Friday, Bowles was introduced as the new defensive coordinator of the Bruce Arians-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)