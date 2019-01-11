NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway rider was stabbed with a screwdriver Thursday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 p.m. on board a northbound 2 train near the Beverly Road station in East Flatbush.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was asleep when someone attacked him with a screwdriver, stabbing him in the head and arm.

The suspect also stole $300 before taking off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a black man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, black jeans and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.