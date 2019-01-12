CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are dead after an early morning fire in a Manhattan high rise.

Authorities tell CBS2 that the blaze broke out in a building on East 52nd Street just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The FDNY says one firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the fire and had to be taken to NYU Hospital.

“It was a very difficult operation. They operated in high heat, zero visibility. It was a large apartment with a complex layout,” one FDNY deputy chief told CBS2’s Aundrea CLine-Thomas at the scene.

Police have identified the victims as an 85-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. An 89-year-old man was taken to Cornell Medical Center with severe burns and later died of his injuries.

The FDNY is still working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

