ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSNewYork) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new report with a stark forecast for the future of the U.S. population.

According to the nation’s fertility rate in 2017, Americans are not having enough babies to properly replace the population.

The CDC’s findings, released on Thursday, found that the fertility rate in the U.S. had fallen 16 percent below the level needed to maintain the current population.

“For overall population, only two states, South Dakota and Utah, had TFRs (total fertility rates) above replacement level,” the CDC reported.

Fertility rates in New York and Connecticut ranked among the lowest in the United States in 2017.

The CDC also found that white women in every state had a fertility rate below the national level for population replacement.