NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers in need of a warm coat this winter will have more time to get one from a local non-profit.

New York Cares has announced that its 30th annual coat drive has been extended until Jan. 18 this year. The organization says New Yorkers can donate new or gently-used coats to their coat drive warehouse in Midtown.

According to the non-profit, over 65,000 New Yorkers are living without a permanent home.

New York Cares is aiming to collect 130,000 coats this year to donate to residents in need as the temperatures drop this month. So far, the group says about 95,000 coats have been collected.

