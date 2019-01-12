CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coat Drive, Local TV, New York, New York Cares

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers in need of a warm coat this winter will have more time to get one from a local non-profit.

New York Cares has announced that its 30th annual coat drive has been extended until Jan. 18 this year. The organization says New Yorkers can donate new or gently-used coats to their coat drive warehouse in Midtown.

According to the non-profit, over 65,000 New Yorkers are living without a permanent home.

New York Cares is aiming to collect 130,000 coats this year to donate to residents in need as the temperatures drop this month. So far, the group says about 95,000 coats have been collected.

For more information on where to donate, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s