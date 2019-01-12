NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As many people look to cleanse themselves in the new year, nutritionist and chef Nicolette Pace shared some of her “holiday detox” soup recipes guaranteed to keep you warm and healthy this winter.

Homemade Bone Broth

Ingredients:

4 pounds beef, chicken, veal or fish bones, preferably a mix of marrow bones and bones with a little meat on them, such as oxtail, short ribs, or knuckle bones (cut in half by a butcher)

2 medium unpeeled carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium leek, end trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium onion, quartered

1 garlic head, halved crosswise

2 celery stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons black peppercorns

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

How to make it:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Place beef bones, carrots, leek, onion, and garlic on a roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees, toss the contents of the pan and continue to roast until deeply browned, about 20-40 minutes more. Fill a large (at least 6-quart) stockpot with 12 cups of water (preferably filtered). Add celery, bay leaves, peppercorns, and vinegar. Scrape the roasted bones and vegetables into the pot along with any juices. Add more water if necessary to cover bones and vegetables. Cover the pot and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to a very low simmer and cook with lid slightly ajar, skimming foam and excess fat occasionally, for at least 8 but up to 24-72 hours on the stove top. With a slow cooker time frame is approximately 6-8 hours. Instant pressure cookers slash the time down to 2 hours. Remove the pot from the heat and let cool slightly. Remove bones, strain broth and let cool/refrigerate so fat on surface can be easily skimmed. Discard bones and vegetables. Broth can be stored for up to 5 days in the refrigerator and up to 6 months in the freezer.

Super Detox Veggie Blend

Chef Pace says these super charged seasonal winter gems are jam packed with detoxifying, slimming, anti-bloating, anti-inflammatory, digestive remedies that gives your body the medicine it needs.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cubed celery root (celeriac)

1 cut up medium sliced leek (washed thoroughly)

1 medium size kohlrabi bulb cubed

3-4 sliced Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes)

1-2 carrots chopped

Large handful fresh spinach chopped

2 Tbs chopped parsley

sea salt to taste

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp paprika

How to make it: