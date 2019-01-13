Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s another bone chilling morning across the area with wind chills in the teens (and even some single digits!). Along with the bitter cold, expect a few snow showers to work through the area. A tremendous storm that hammered the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic will largely slide to our south. Expect very minor accumulations over central and southern parts of NJ…but not much elsewhere.
We’ll get some sunshine later this afternoon..but it’ll stay cold! High temps will only top out in the upper 20s & lower 30s across the region.
Monday will be a cold & bright start to the work week as high pressure stays firmly entrenched in the area, keeping cold breezes in the forecast and making temps in the mid 30s feel much colder…bundle up!