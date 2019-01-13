Winter Recipes To Help With Your 'Holiday Detox'As many people look to cleanse themselves in the new year, nutritionist and chef Nicolette Pace shared some of her "holiday detox" soup recipes guaranteed to keep you warm and healthy this winter.

Healthy Eating Habits To Keep Your New Year's ResolutionDr. Dina Rose sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Janelle Burrell to share some tips on how to tackle healthy eating in 2019.

Taking A Trip Through Time At McNulty's Tea And CoffeeAs a teen, David Wong worked for the McNulty family at their Greenwich Village institution. Today, he's the owner.

Time Out New York's Top Things To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Jennifer Picht shares a list of things to do in New York this weekend with CBSN New York's Alice Gainer.

Mary Calvi Takes Us On A Tour Of Fraunces TavernAs part of her look at George Washington's New York, CBS2's Mary Calvi stopped by historic Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan.

What To Do In New York City This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a foreign film screening to a live musical performance, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.