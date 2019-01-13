CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We all suffer aches and pains, but how do you know when your symptoms are a sign of something more serious?

In their book, “Am I Dying? A complete guide to your symptoms and what to do next,” doctors Marc Eisenberg and Christopher Kelly break down when to chill out and when to freak out about your health.

The medical duo diagnoses everything from chest pain, to back pain, to headaches, and forgetfulness in order to properly lay out what you do and don’t need to run to the emergency room for.

