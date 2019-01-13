NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re in the mood for some show tunes this winter, you’re in luck!

Broadway week is just days away. That means you can buy 2-for-1 tickets to more than 20 of the most popular shows on stage.

Chris Heywood – senior vice president for NYC and Company – sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to talk about some of the performances fans can see.

Productions like “Lion King,” “King Kong,” “My Fair Lady,” and “The Cher Show” will all be part of the promotion running from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10.

