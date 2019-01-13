CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Broadway tickets, Broadway Week, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re in the mood for some show tunes this winter, you’re in luck!

Broadway week is just days away. That means you can buy 2-for-1 tickets to more than 20 of the most popular shows on stage.

Chris Heywood – senior vice president for NYC and Company – sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to talk about some of the performances fans can see.

Productions like “Lion King,” “King Kong,” “My Fair Lady,” and “The Cher Show” will all be part of the promotion running from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s