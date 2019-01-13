NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Following a bombshell announcement from Gov. Cuomo that aims to keep the L train subway tunnel open, the MTA has now called an emergency meeting to address the sudden reversal.

MTA officials say a board meeting will be held on Jan. 15 at noon to go over alternative plans brought forth by the governor.

The MTA says it will not be Cuomo’s rubber stamp, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. That’s the message from the three people handpicked by the governor to run the trains.

They insist the governor’s 11th hour rescue plan to avoid the so called “L-pocalypse” while repairing the storm-damaged subway tunnel from Brooklyn to Manhattan will be fully vetted.

As the MTA scrambles to undo their shutdown, many people who already made adjustments to get ahead of the long-anticipated plan feel the change came a little too late.

“We signed a lease to move out and found out today the L train may not be shutting down, so now we’re upset,” soon-to-be-former Williamsburg resident Gina Garan said.