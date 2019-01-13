CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA observed a “no pants, no problem” policy on the subway Sunday.

Subway riders across the five boroughs took part in the 18th annual “No Pants Subway Ride” at 3 p.m.

No Pants Subway Ride

Participants in the 17th Annual “No Pants Subway Ride” travel through a New York City subway station on January 7, 2018 in New York. (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Participants rode the subways dressed in normal winter clothes, but without pants and while trying to keep a straight face about the awkward trip.

The event, organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, started back in 2002.

For more details on the scantily-clad commuter event, click here.

