NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA observed a “no pants, no problem” policy on the subway Sunday.

Subway riders across the five boroughs took part in the 18th annual “No Pants Subway Ride” at 3 p.m.

Participants rode the subways dressed in normal winter clothes, but without pants and while trying to keep a straight face about the awkward trip.

The event, organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, started back in 2002.

For more details on the scantily-clad commuter event, click here.