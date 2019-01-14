NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A historic Brooklyn church is desperately trying to move in to the future while securing a most important piece of its past.

Like many things in life, it’s all coming down to a matter of money.

A call for help from the house of God has a very simple message: save our steeples.

“Please, we need your help. Please help us to keep the steeples in place,” Rev. Sharon Petgrave-Cundy of the Sheepshead Bay United Methodist Church said.

Since 1869, the church on Ocean Avenue with a congregation of about 30 people has been known for its iconic charming steeples.

They can be seen from blocks away and stand as a source of comfort for many in the community.

“I just love it. I love looking at it,” resident Linda Kirschner.

Reverend Petgrave-Cundy told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport that back in 2011, through age and erosion, the steeples had fallen into such a state of disrepair the church began plans to remove them.

There was such a cry from community however, that the church ultimately decided to keep them.

“The community came in and said no. It’s an icon in our community and we want the steeple there,” Petgrave-Cundy said.

This September, the church began a $480,000 renovation project to repair the steeples and refresh the sanctuary. The problem is there’s not enough money left.

The reverend says they are still about $250,000 short. They have set up a GoFundMe page which is just in it’s infancy and are now counting on the kindness of strangers to complete the project.

“My prayer is that God will hear and God will answer. That God will touch the hearts of the people in the community and they will reach out help us,” the reverend explained.

Petgrave-Cundy said she feels confident the church will raise the money needed and expects the renovation will be completed come April, in time for the church’s 150th birthday.