SPEONK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help identifying a suspect in the vandalism of a nativity scene in Speonk.

The nativity at St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church on Montauk Highway was vandalized between Jan. 3 and 4, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS, or you can text SCPD and your message to CRIMES (274637). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

All calls, texts and emails are kept confidential.

