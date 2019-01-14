BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A gas station worker was run over and killed Monday following a dispute over $22, and police are looking for the man who behind the wheel.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in front of the Pit Stop Gas Station on Grand Avenue in Baldwin, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Witnesses say station manager Cemal Dagdeviren, 59, of Levittown, confronted the driver about not paying for his fuel after asking for a fill-up. Police say station employees were suspicious since the SUV has no plates and the driver was acting strangely.

Surveillance video shows the victim talking with the driver before moving in front of the SUV to prevent it from driving away.

The vehicle then appears to accelerate, and detectives say that’s when the victim was run over. Dagdeviren was transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the SUV turned and fled south after leaving the station.

Nassau County police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 1-800-244-TIPS.