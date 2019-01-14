MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a hit and run driver who struck and killed woman.

Lynne Crow was found dead at around 5 p.m. last Tuesday near the Short Hills train station.

On Monday, officials determined she was the victim of a hit and run.

Residents told CBSN New York’s Meg Baker they think Crow may have been struck trying to cross the road from the station to get either to the parking lot or post office when she was hit.

Police have mounted a sign at the train station asking people to contact them if they have any information about the incident.