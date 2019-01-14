NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Adam Gase is set to be introduced as the Jets’ new head coach on Monday afternoon.

In the days leading up to the formal press conference, the team’s hierarchy has been working to put a solid coaching staff around him.

According to Adam Kaplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Jets have extended the contract of special teams coach Brant Boyer, who was quickly becoming a hot commodity around the league after transforming his unit into one of the best in the NFL. While the Jets struggled both offensively and defensively, their special teams flourished, as evidenced by the Pro Bowl seasons of kick returner Andre Roberts and placekicker Jason Myers.

In addition, Kris Kocurek and Frank Bush are expected to follow Gase from Miami to the Jets, SiriusXM’s Alex Marvez reported. With the Dolphins, Kocurek coached the defensive line, while Bush worked with the linebackers.

MORE: Jets’ Adams On Gase Hire: “I’m So Excited!”

The next big move figures to be defensive coordinator. The Jets seem to be locked in on Gregg Williams, who has been one of the best defensive minds in the league for more than two decades. Williams, 60, was at the top of Gase’s wish list, along with Vance Joseph and Chuck Pagano, who have since taken coordinator roles with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears, respectively.

New #Jets coach Adam Gase is on the verge of a big hire: Former #Browns interim coach Gregg Williams is in talks with Gase to become their new defensive coordinator, sources say. Things are progressing in this direction, and those involved believe it’ll get done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2019

Williams, a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and the interim head coach of the Cleveland Browns for eight games this season, has been the top defensive assistant for six teams over the last 21 years. His units have finished in the Top 10 in total defense seven times.

If he does join the staff, Williams would almost certainly install a 4-3 defense. The Jets played in a hybrid 3-4 during Todd Bowles’ four-year run as head coach and for much of Rex Ryan’s six years before him. However, the unit consistently struggled to get off the field and that has been a big reason why the Jets have missed the playoffs the last eight years.

Williams’ approach is all about the one thing the Jets have struggled to do with any consistency for as long as anyone can remember — apply pressure on the quarterback.

That job was supposed to fall squarely on the shoulders of Leonard Williams, but the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft has yet to live up to the hype. Some say Williams hasn’t become all he can be because the Jets have done a bad job putting talent around him to alleviate all the extra attention he gets from opposing offensive lines on a weekly basis. Regardless, the Jets have a decision to make — pick up Williams’ fifth-year option and pay him $14.2 million in 2019, trade him or release him outright.

If he’s on the team next season, Leonard Williams could benefit greatly from playing in Gregg Williams’ attacking scheme.

And let’s not forget that general manager Mike Maccagnan will have the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft and around $100 million to spend in free agency to find more help on the defensive line.