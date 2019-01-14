NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sometimes in the darkest of times comes a ray of sunshine. In this case, in the form of complete strangers.

Keith Polite of Williamsburg is a Manhattan museum worker who lost his paycheck because of the federal government shutdown, as reported by CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Because Polite’s job as a security guard is a contact position, he won’t be reimbursed whenever the shutdown ends, and just living day-to-day has become a challenge. Polite now relies on ramen noodles for his dinners.

After seeing his story, Christa Avampato reached out to CBS2 to get in contact with Polite.

“I heard your story and I was so touched by it, and I’m so sorry this is what you’re having to deal with,” she said.

WATCH: NYC Museum Worker Offers Snapshot Of What It’s Like For Some During Government Shutdown

The two are from different walks of life, but she stepped in to help when she saw a fellow New Yorker when he needed it most.

Together they went grocery shopping for Polite’s next few meals.

“I did not expect to see the story that I saw,” said Avampato. “That kind of heartwarming story describing what your daily life is like, worried that you cannot buy groceries, where is your next meal coming from, I have got to help this man.”

“There’s some good stuff in there, some yummy stuff,” said Polite about the food Avampato helped him pick up.

Polite was planning on filing for unemployment benefits or looking for other temporary work, but another viewer stepped in and offered him a job interview at New York’s City Hall for a security position.

“When I saw the report, it was like, ‘Wow,’ it all hit home,” said Carl D’Alba, director of City Council Security. “This would be a great opportunity to help somebody out.”