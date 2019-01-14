NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition late Sunday night in Queens.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. near 114 Drive and 196th Street in the St. Albans neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the head and chest behind the wheel of a 2012 Audi SUV, police said. A 31-year-old man who had been in the passenger’s seat was discovered behind the SUV with shots to his chest and legs.

The passenger was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The men’s names have not been released.