NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A troubling video taken on a subway train over the weekend is raising serious security concerns following a profanity-laced tirade over the public address system.

A passenger recorded the rant over the MTA speakers, at one point saying “Get the (expletive) off the subway,” reports CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Cell phone video taken during a passenger’s profanity-filled takeover of a 6 train speaker system. (Credit: CBS2)

The announcement happened on board a northbound 6 train around midnight Saturday near the 59th Street station.

The video cuts off after about 30 seconds.

The MTA confirmed an unauthorized person took control of the speaker system in the train operator’s area, but did not clarify how that person was able to get into the booth.

