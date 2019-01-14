NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new proposal that would ensure employees in New York City have the right to disconnect from work is set for a hearing Thursday.

The law aims to give workers a break from texting, calling or emailing when off the clock.

New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal wants to make sure everyone can unplug after hours.

“There’s a lot of New Yorkers out there that don’t know when their work day begins or when their work day ends, because we’re all so tied to our phones,” Espinal said when he first introduced the measure in March.

Espinal’s proposed law would make it illegal for a company to require employees to access work email and other communications outside the office. It would apply to regular time off, sick days and vacation time, and covers all employers with 10 or more workers.

“You can still work, you can still talk to your boss, but this just is saying that, when you feel like you’ve hit your boiling point and you can’t do it anymore, you’re able to disconnect and decompress for a while,” he said.

Employees feeling abused outside of work hours would be able to file a complaint through 311. If a violation is found, the employer would pay a city fine of $250 and an additional fine that would be given to the employee of $500.

There would be exceptions for jobs that require employees to be on call 24 hours a day.