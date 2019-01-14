JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Jersey City woman is speaking out about the close call that almost killed her. She says a stray bullet, fired outside, nearly hit her as she sat in her home.

Iris Cueto was relaxing inside her Jersey City home on Rose Avenue when she heard gunfire outside.

She says the bullet pierced through the blue siding, through a wall, inches away from taking her life.

“This is where the bullet came through, this is like where all the dust came in. I was sitting on the couch, when it came through. It just missed me,” Cueto told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“I’m still shaken, everything, you know, it’s sad you don’t even get to feel safe anymore at home.”

Police say a group of young teens were firing guns down the street from Cueto’s home. They don’t believe she was the intended target.

Neither was neighbor Bill Lee whose home got hit as well.

“I was in the back part of the house and I just heard about four or five shots,” Lee said.

“They just penetrated. Hit two times.”

This is at least the third shooting in Jersey City in one week, including one at the Newport Centre mall.

Police just released a photo of the alleged shooter they’re looking for in that case. Locals are concerned about the spike in gun violence. Especially Cueto’s daughter who says timing and luck likely saved her own infant daughter.

“Usually, my daughter sits right there, she’s three-years-old. She sits right there where the bullet went through, we were trying to figure out, the way it’s angled, if she was sitting there, it would’ve hit her directly in the head, that’s traumatizing,” Erica Cueto said.

No one was hurt Monday, but the Cuetos worry the next victims might not be as fortunate.

“I’ve been living here for 29 years and for the past few years, it’s starting to get really bad. I hope it gets better. Something needs to be done,” Iris Cueto said.