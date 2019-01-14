NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The controlled demolition of the Tappan Zee Bridge has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

It was supposed to happen last Saturday, but had to be postponed because of high winds.

Ramp closures will begin around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The controlled demolition using explosives is Plan B. Plan A was to carefully dismantle what’s left of the bridge, which sits just south of the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Engineers determined what’s left of the old span is too rickety, so they had to move to Plan B.

The problem was made public soon after the new bridge opened in September.

Engineers have denied allegations that a rush to complete the new bridge caused this situation with the old span.

Tuesday’s demolition will be similar to one in 2017 when explosives were used to dismantle the old Kosciuszko Bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn.

For more information, click here.