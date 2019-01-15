DENTON, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Further details on the investigation weren’t immediately available. The Denton County district attorney’s office didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday.

Wetteland was a pitcher in the MLB for 12 years from 1989 to 2000 where he played for four teams, including the Rangers. He won the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees and was also named the World Series MVP. He’s also a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal and the Dodgers.