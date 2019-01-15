NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA will hold an emergency board meeting Tuesday on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to halt the L train shutdown.

The meeting is a chance for the board and the public to hear more about the proposal, which engineers claim would avert the 15-month closure.

Experts say the new plan would allow the Canarsie Tunnel to remain open while crews repair its two tunnels damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

News of the new proposal raised a lot of questions, like whether it’s feasible, how much it will cost and its timeline.

The firm that came up with the original plan has reviewed the proposal and is expected to recommend the MTA greenlight it, allowing the tunnel to stay open and avoiding what would have been a huge inconvenience for the nearly quarter million people who ride the L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan every day.

Tuesday’s hearing will be held at 12 p.m. For more information, click here.