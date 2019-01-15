NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A laundromat employee was attacked on the job last week in Queens, and police are searching for the man responsible.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Police said the suspect punched the 50-year-old woman in the face and dragged her to a bathroom, where he choked her until she lost consciousness.

He also stole a cellphone from the counter before taking off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for pain and bruising to her neck and face.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.