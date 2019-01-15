Out With A BangWatch The Controlled Demotion Of The Tappan Zee Bridge
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Tara Jakeway, Woodhaven

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A laundromat employee was attacked on the job last week in Queens, and police are searching for the man responsible.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Police said the suspect punched the 50-year-old woman in the face and dragged her to a bathroom, where he choked her until she lost consciousness.

He also stole a cellphone from the counter before taking off, police said.

queens laundromat assault Police: Man Punches, Chokes Female Employee At Queens Laundromat

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for pain and bruising to her neck and face.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s