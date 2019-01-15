NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video slapping a 13-year-old girl in the middle of a Brooklyn street.

It happened Jan. 8 at around 4:30 p.m. on Quentin Road near Stuart Street in Marine Park.

Police say the girl was walking down the street when a stranger walked up next to her, grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face. Nothing was said between the two before the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 40 years old, 5’5″ tall, slim build with facial scars. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, grey jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.