We’ll make a run for the 40° mark this afternoon, but with a breeze in place, it will only feel like the 30s. Outside of that, we’re looking at partly sunny skies and a snow shower north and west.

Tonight we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and even colder conditions. Expect feels like temps in the teens by daybreak.

Tomorrow we’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies as our next system approaches. It will be about 10° colder than today, too, with temps only climbing into the low 30s.

Then we’ll watch some snow swing through tomorrow night into early Friday with perhaps some mixing or even plain rain by daybreak. Expect some clearing the remainder of the day with temps running about 10° warmer.