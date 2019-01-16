CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

We’ll make a run for the 40° mark this afternoon, but with a breeze in place, it will only feel like the 30s. Outside of that, we’re looking at partly sunny skies and a snow shower north and west.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow 1/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and even colder conditions. Expect feels like temps in the teens by daybreak.

jl morning wind chills map 2 1 1/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies as our next system approaches. It will be about 10° colder than today, too, with temps only climbing into the low 30s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app 7 1/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then we’ll watch some snow swing through tomorrow night into early Friday with perhaps some mixing or even plain rain by daybreak. Expect some clearing the remainder of the day with temps running about 10° warmer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s