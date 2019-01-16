CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding the people who struck and killed a man on New Year’s Eve in Central Islip.

On video, the victim can be seen walking on Lowell Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. when he’s struck by two vehicles.

Both vehicles stopped after hitting him. A total of four people can be seen getting out of the two cars and running over to the man. They can be seen moving him to the side of the road before three of them run back to their cars. One lingers for a bit before all flee the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS (8477) or text “SCPD” and your tip to “CRIMES” (274637). You can also submit a tip by email by clicking here.

All messages and calls are kept confidential.