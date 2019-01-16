CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the decomposed, skeletonized remains of five dogs were found in crates at her home.

Police said they made the grisly discovery at Heidi Lueders’ Fairfield home in November.

Lueders previously participated in animal rescue efforts and was president of a rescue group. She reportedly had told the group the animals were in good condition.

Lueders surrendered to police Tuesday to face five counts of animal cruelty as well as a charge of damaging her landlord’s property.

She was released on $50,000 bond and is due back in court later this month.

