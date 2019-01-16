NAIROBI, Kenya (CBSNewYork) – An American with New York roots is among 14 dead after a deadly attack on a hotel complex in Kenya.

According to his family, Jason Spindler graduated from NYU and worked on Wall Street at the time of the 9/11 attacks.

His father says Jason often ate a café in the hotel while he was living and working in Kenya for the past five years.

Jason was a week shy of his 41st birthday.

Al-Shabab extremists have claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, taking its name meaning “The Youth” in Arabic, arose in neighboring Somalia and has ties to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The group has been blamed for staging a massive truck bomb in Mogadishu in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.