DJ Sixsmith

People of a certain age feel like they grew up alongside actress Molly Ringwald when she starred in 1980s cult hits like “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club.”

This week, Ringwald gets set for the release of her new movie “All These Small Moments”, where she plays a mother and wife named Carla. The movie was shot in Brooklyn and she really enjoyed spending time in one of New York’s up and coming areas.

“It just has a cool vibe to it,” Ringwald said in an interview with CBS Local. “I never lived in Brooklyn, but I have tons of friends that do. Brooklyn for the last 10 years or so has really come up. Melissa Miller, the writer and director, has a background in art direction and was very specific about the whole look of the movie. She wanted it to be aesthetically pleasing, but also wanted it to be real. The apartment seems like a real apartment that belongs to this family.”

While Ringwald is known for being in some of the greatest coming of age movies ever, she is quick to shoot down that label for her new movie. The actress believes that we are always evolving, no matter where we are in our lives.

“I was talking to someone the other day and they called it a coming of age movie, but everyone is always coming of age all the time,” said Ringwald. “I felt like the teen years were incredibly significant for me, but so were my 20s and so were my 30s. There are all these different moments in your life that are heavy.”

In addition to her new movie, Ringwald also has a recurring role on the CW hit “Riverdale.” The mother of three in real life plays Archie’s mother Mary Andrews on the show. The mother that she plays in this movie is much different other roles she’s played in the past.

“The biggest challenge for me was to let go of my vanity, which is hard for anyone and hard for me,” said Ringwald. “Carla doesn’t have to look great. She is somebody that is just doing the best that she can. She’s just unhappy. It was interesting to play a character like that. I just tried to be as truthful to her as possible and I think people will recognize themselves in her.”

“All These Small Moments” opens in select theaters on January 17 and will be released digitally on January 18.