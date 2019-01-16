RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some people spoil all the fun.

An ice rink in New Jersey will not be able to open for the season because of some impatient vandals.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce that our Ice Rink will be closed for the rest of the season,” the Ringwood Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook. “Unfortunately, we had some skaters who were not willing to wait until the ice was ready and climbed the fencing around the rink while it was closed.”

Officials said the skaters destroyed the still-forming-ice and put holes in the liner, which needs to be replaced.

“We apologize to all who looked forward to having fun on the rink this winter and also to our Public Works employees who worked so hard on it to get it ready,” the Facebook post continued.

People who have commented on the post say the news is “terrible” and “disappointing.” Some have even offered to help repair the rink.