HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police found a foot-long alligator at a home in Suffolk County Wednesday and turned the little reptile over to the local SPCA.

Suffolk County Police Department Detectives were at a house in Hauppauge when they discovered the animal. Suffolk County SPCA Detectives and the NYS Department of Environment Conservation responded to the scene.

Alligators are illegal to possess in New York State without a permit.

Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that alligators are not only illegal, they can be dangerous.

The alligator will be placed with a sanctuary in Massachusetts, Gross said.