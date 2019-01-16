NEW YORK (Hoodline) – There’s a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From pub trivia to a women’s march, here’s a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Big Questions Little Answers: Trivia at Caveat

Bring your friends to this night of trivia featuring interactive storytelling. As you compete along this adventure and revealing clues along the way. This trivia night is hosted by Tanner Dahlin and College Humor’s Ryan Creamer.

When: Friday, January 18, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.

Admission: Free (RSVP); $5 (Door)

Women’s March on NYC

March in support of women’s rights and issues hosted by the Women’s March Alliance. The march begins in Central Park and ends at 44th and 6th St.

When: Saturday, January 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 72nd and Central Park streets West

Admission: Free

Ana Tijoux with Carol C

Enjoy this live performance by Ana Tijoux with Carol C. Tijoux’s music was featured on the show, Breaking Bad and has since been praised by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. Focusing on hip-hop production and Latin instrumentation, her latest album, Vengo was featured in Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

When: Saturday, January 19, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

Admission: $35 (General Admission)

