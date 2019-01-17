CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A cold one today, as another arctic front passes this morning setting the stage for some snow overnight.

This is not a big system, but it will make for some slick driving Friday morning. The city could see a coating up to an inch or so.

Outside NYC, the snow totals are still quite modest with a few inches possible well north & west. Expect a changeover to rain towards daybreak near the coast.

Today’s highs: 30-34°. Expect milder but calm weather Friday setting the stage for a major storm with a widespread impact in the northeast. Rain, snow, ice, freezing rain, all at play. Stay tuned for the latest.

– G

