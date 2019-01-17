Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next system. Temps will climb to near freezing, but any light wind will make it feel like the 20s.

Snow will develop later this evening into the overnight hours with perhaps some mixing as we approach dawn. Temps will climb slightly into the low 30s.

After some early snow/rain tomorrow, we’ll clear things up into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be running about 10° warmer in the low 40s.

As for Saturday, expect thickening clouds with snow developing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs that day will be in the 30s.