NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A snow alert has been issued for New York City ahead of a storm arriving tonight.

That’s ahead of even more snow this weekend.

The Department of Sanitation‘s snow alert takes effect at 7 p.m. Thursday. Under the alert, the Department of Sanitation coordinates with Office of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation to arrange for a snow clearing protocol.

“We see some snow tonight: A coating to 1″, even for the city, 1″-3″ north and west and with elevation we could even see 3″ plus in parts of Sullivan, Ulster, Catskills, Poconos. Nighttime flakes tonight. It’s at night, it’s overnight. It’s messy in the morning with that changeover,” CBS2’s John Elliott said.

We’ll go from snow, ice and rain on Friday morning to snow on Saturday night. The weather will change overnight Saturday into Sunday, with snow turning to rain. After heavy rain and snow north and west during the day Sunday, on Sunday night temperatures will start to drop, with more snow coming down and turning to ice. Icing and plunging temperatures will be a major concern Monday.

“It’s Saturday night into Sunday when it just turns crazy,” said CBS2’s John Elliott. “You’ve got all these moving parts: Warm air on the move, big numbers as far as available moisture coming in Saturday into Sunday. So yeah, you really have to kind of pay attention.”

