WASHINGTON, DC (CNET) – House Democrats are hoping new colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can show them the path to Twitter success.

The New York congresswoman will join Jim Himes of Connecticut for a session, hosted by the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, “on the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling” on Thursday morning, USAToday reported.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has 2.43 million Twitter followers and 1.8 million on Instagram, had a viral moment just before becoming youngest-ever US congresswoman, when a Twitter user tried to use footage of her dancing in college to embarrass her.

The 29-year-old tweeted about the class on Wednesday, noting that it’s one of the “perks of being in the Democratic Caucus.”

Perks of being in the Democratic Caucus: I will be teaching a Twitter class tomorrow morning open to all members 👩🏽‍🏫🐣 https://t.co/5DD82ndThR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

Himes is 52 and has nearly 77,900 Twitter followers, a group he thinks is “more typical of most members” than his younger colleague’s. He also generally runs his own account instead of leaving it to staffers — a factor he reckons is key in social media popularity.

