NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a Good Samaritan helped stop a sexual assault this week in the Bronx.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near East 189th Street and Belmont Avenue in the Belmont section.

Police said the suspect put the 22-year-old victim in a chokehold and dragged her for a block.

That’s when the Good Samaritan intervened and scared the suspect off.

Police said a 37-year-old man was taken into custody late Wednesday night. Charges are pending.