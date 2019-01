FREEPORT, N.Y (CBSNewYork) – There was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in Nassau County for a new home that’ll soon be owned by a Long Island war hero.

The site in Freeport is part of the “Homes for Homecoming Heroes” project.

They’re trying to help deserving veterans remain home on Long Island.

Qualified veterans will be able to take part in a lottery to purchase the new house for $200,000 or less.

