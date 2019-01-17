SAN FRANCISCO (CNET) – On Wednesday, Kia announced that it was recalling a batch of 68,000 vehicles for a second time over fire concerns. Now its sister brand Hyundai is getting in on the action.

Hyundai has issued a recall for approximately 100,000 examples of the 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata and 2013-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. These vehicles were part of an earlier recall that resulted in having their engines replaced.

The purpose of the recall is to inspect and possible replace the high-pressure fuel tube connected to the engine. During the first engine replacement, the tube may not have been properly installed or torqued. If that’s the case, it could spring a fuel leak that, in the presence of heat, could lead to an engine fire.

