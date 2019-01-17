NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people involved in an acid attack on a Queens woman are set to be sentenced Thursday.

D. Alexandra Dyer was splashed with a caustic liquid similar to Drano as she left work back in 2015. The attack left her with chemical burns to the face and eyes.

Dyer was the executive director of the Healing Arts Initiative, a group that worked with people facing social, mental or physical challenges. Investigators later determined the attack was an attempt to cover up an embezzlement scheme at the group.

Kim Williams is accused of stealing $750,000 from Healing Arts Initiative between 2012 and 2015. Her friend Pia Louallen allegedly got 20 percent of the money and Jerry Mohammed allegedly carried out the attack. The charity eventually shut down.

Williams and Mohammed are set for sentencing this afternoon.