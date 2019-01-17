NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – RXBAR is recalling several of its protein bars due to a “potential undeclared peanut allergen.”

The company says the issue stemmed from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

The following products have been affected:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

People with peanut allergies should return the bars to RXBAR or their local retailer for a replacement or full refund.

