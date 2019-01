NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the lookout for a would-be mugger near Union Square.

They say Thursday at around 6 a.m. the suspect pulled out a pistol and bashed the victim in the head.

It happened at 13th Street and Third Avenue.

The suspect ran off and didn’t get away with any property.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are canvassing the area.