BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A raccoon attack on the Jersey Shore has officials sending out a rabies warning.

The Monmouth County SPCA says Belmar police captured the animal after it bit a woman in her backyard.

The county health department is now reminding residents to vaccinate pets and avoid contact with wild animals.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and is fatal if left untreated.