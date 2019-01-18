TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping.

Nassau County police said a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 1-year-old son in a stroller around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

A man allegedly jumped in front of the stroller and grabbed the boy.

The mother fought back, and the man threw the child to the pavement, police said.

The boy suffered a large bruise on his forehead and scrapes on his face. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they’re searching for a black man with a thin build, 30 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat with white lettering and a brown winter jacket.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.