NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re trying to decide which food cart or food truck to get lunch from in New York City, you’ll now have another piece of information to help you choose.

The Department of Health is rolling out the letter grading program for the approximately 5,500 food carts and trucks authorized to operate in the city.

The mobile food vendors will have to display the same “A,” “B,” or “C” letter grades restaurants must post in their front windows.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner was in Manhattan as one of the first “A” grades was handed out to a cart on Delancey Street.

.@nycHealthy now giving out letter grades on food trucks and carts . Here’s one of the first to get an ‘A’ located on Delaney street. More on @CBSNewYork at 6pm pic.twitter.com/8ZlnQik4Fl — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) January 18, 2019

WEB EXTRA – New York City’s Health Commissioner Introduces Letter Grades For Food Carts:

During Friday’s rollout, health commissioner Oxiris Barbot touted the success of letter grades in New York City restaurants.

“They have led to increased safety in our restaurants and today more than 90 percent of restaurant display A grades.”

The city’s health department estimates it will take two years to get every unit inspected and graded. Barbot says the city will not be adding more inspectors to take on the new challenge.

“The purpose of this is not to fine vendors, but to ensure that they are meeting food standards that we want them to comply with,” Barbot added.