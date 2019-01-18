CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Perdue Recall, Recall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your freezers.

(credit: Handout)

The nuggets being recalled are under the Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets brand.

Some packages might contain pieces of wood, the company said.

(credit: Handout)

The items were produced in Oct. 2018 and have a “Best If Used By Date” of 10/25/2019.

The UPC product code is 72745-80656 and an establishment number of P-33944.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any of them, you’re asked not to consume them and to call Perdue Foods at (877) 727-3447 for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s