ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two New Jersey men are accused in a string of robberies involving the letgo app after threatening two women and a man with a gun before robbing them.

Police arrested 19-year-old Sincere Degroat and 18-year-old Xavier Medina, both of Englewood.

The victims thought they were meeting prospective buyers after posting iPhones and an iWatch for sale on the letgo app.

Both suspects face armed robbery charges.

Police say on Jan. 5, a robbery happened in the 100 block of Second Street in Englewood.

A 21-year-old woman from Hackensack has listed her iPhone on the letgo app and agreed to meet with a man in Engelwood to sell it. When the woman and her boyfriend arrived, the prospective buyer met them, and during negotiations, he grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand, indicated he had a gun and said he would shoot them both.

In an incident on Dec. 26, a 21-year-old woman from Paramus met a man to sell her iWatch via the letgo app. The two met at a McDonalds on Palisade Avenue, negotiated the sale, but after the man left the woman realized she’d been paid with counterfeit money.

On Dec. 31, a 27-year-old man from Fort Lee went to a Starbucks in Engelwood to sell an iPhone to two men met through the letgo app. The pair grabbed the phone from the man and fled.